COLORADO, USA — If you're planning on using Colorado's Division of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) online services this weekend, think again.

A system upgrade is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 28 and last through 5 p.m. Sept. 29 making its online services unavailable, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The system upgrade will take all of DMV’s 35 online services offline. MV Express kiosks will also be unavailable, the release says.

Once the upgrade is complete, all online services will resume for customer use.

To avoid any issues, the department is advising customers to complete any online DMV service before Saturday.

For details, visit the DMV website, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

