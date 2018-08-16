KUSA — Many gardeners lament that their perennial borders don't have much color in August. That's because most of us shop and plant in May and June. Later bloomers aren't generally available then. Most people won't buy them even if they were; they only buy what's in bloom.

Perennials and shrubs can be added throughout the growing season as long as you take care to keep them watered.

Some of the best for this time of year include tall garden phlox, rudbeckias and butterfly bushes. Those that I particularly recommend include white Phlox paniculata 'David,' tall golden Rudbeckia laciniata 'Herbststonne,' biennial bumblebee daisy (Rudbeckia triloba) and the lavender butterfly bush Buddleja 'Lochinch.'

Since bumblebee daisy is a biennial with a two-year life cycle, it can be easily grown from seed. Sow the seed in either fall or spring.

All of these bloom for an extended period, usually well into fall.

© 2018 KUSA-TV