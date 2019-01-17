WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a vehicle was shot and wounded by an officer following a high-speed chase late Wednesday, Greeley police said in a news release.

Two vehicles were driving north on Highway 85 from Platteville at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for officers, according to Greeley Police.

At least one of the cars was eventually stopped near 42nd Avenue and Highway 85 in Evans around 10:25 p.m., police said.

Officers confronted the driver and an officer fired their weapon. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

According to police, medical help was immediately summoned to the scene and first aid was given. A person was taken to North Colorado Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen any part of the chase to contact Lt. Kevin Halloran at the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-400-2837 Ext. 2837 or Sgt. Aaron Walker at 970-400-5807.

This is the tenth officer-involved shooting in Colorado in just over a week.