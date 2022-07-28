Here's how to help Kentuckians impacted by 'catastrophic' flooding

Money donated to the relief fund will help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and go towards any emergency funds that come into the area.

KENTUCKY, USA — Heavy rainfall brought flash flooding and mudslides across much of eastern Kentucky early Thursday morning.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Friday morning 16 people have died as a result of the floods. Of those that have died, six are children he said.

He also announced the creation of the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which is similar to the fund created following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky late last year.

Money donated to the relief fund will help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and go towards any emergency funds that come into the area.

"I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything," Beshear said. "I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can."

Beshear reassured Kentuckians impacted by the catastrophic flooding that help is on the way and will remain there as long as it's needed.

"We're gonna be there for them today," Beshear said. "We're gonna be there for them once they're safe and when they're thinking of what's next as well."

Anyone with a missing loved one is instructed by Kentucky State Police to report them missing using the correct number for your county.

Click here to find the correct number to call based on where you live to report a missing person.

Only dial 911 if you have an emergency, not to report a missing person.

If you've been impacted by the recent flash floods, you're asked to call (800) RED-CROSS.

Our Eastern Kentucky families need help. Today we established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund so people across our commonwealth and our country can help our families in need. The site is now live. Every dollar will make a difference. https://t.co/JlQHDlTtJh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022





At least 14 counties and three cities have declared local states of emergency, including: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Lee, Pike, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Johnson, Knott and Wolfe counties; and the cities of Beattyville, Paintsville and Salyersville.

FEMA response team was on the ground in eastern Kentucky by Friday morning.

There are 10 total shelters, four are organized by the Red Cross and six are independent. As of Friday afternoon, there were 337 displaced people utilizing these shelters.

A Red Cross shelter is also open at Floyd County Community Center located in Langley, Ky.

Some updates from the three state parks being used for shelter:

Pine Mountain State Resort Park has four rooms available for temporary housing

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is providing temporary housing for 128 people, occupying 36 rooms, two cottages and four campers. All rooms are booked but campgrounds are still available.

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park is experiencing power outages and road obstruction. Once the lodge is functional, it will serve as an emergency shelter as well.

