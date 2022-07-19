Adams 14 school board president resigns in wake of reorganization order

Ramona Lewis resigned effective immediately, the Adams County school district said Tuesday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The president of the school board in Adams County School District 14 has resigned, two months after the state education board ordered the struggling district to reorganize.

Ramona Lewis submitted her resignation Sunday, effective immediately, the district said Tuesday in a news release. The district didn't say what reason, if any, Lewis gave for her resignation.

Lewis was elected to the Board of Education in 2019, and her term was set to end in November 2023.

Adams 14, which serves about 6,000 students in the Commerce City area, has been struggling with its accreditation rating since 2010, and was previously ordered to work with an outside manager to turn student performance around. In January, the school district fired that consulting company, citing a "pattern of misconduct."

In May, the Colorado State Board of Education approved an order to begin the reorganizing process for the district. That plan could include consolidating with another district, having other districts absorb certain schools or dissolving the district completely.

Last month, the district filed a lawsuit against the state education board, alleging the board abused its power when it ordered the reorganization.

Prior to serving on the Adams 14 school board, Lewis was the executive assistant for the Denver Public Schools Board of Education. Before that, she spent eight years as Westminster Public Schools superintendent and Board of Education executive assistant and four years as human resources manager, according to the release.

Adams 14 will post the vacancy for the school board, and then board members will vote to appoint someone to the position. After that, board members will vote on who will serve as their new president, the release says.

