Adams 14 School District to hold news conference on management company

Following a meeting of the State Board of Education, Adams 14 School District will hold a news conference on the future status of the district.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams 14 School District is planning to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the "future of the district as well as the continued presence of its state-mandated external management company," a spokesperson for the district said.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Adams City High School in Commerce City.

>Video above is from a 9NEWS report in Oct. 2021 about the Adams 14 School District's accreditation being restored.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The school district’s accreditation was restored in October 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

The state said that Adams 14 complied with a State Board of Education order that required the district to sign a memorandum of understanding and joint letter with its management partner, confirming it will resume working together to turn around the district’s low academic performance.

CDE had forced the district to have a private company called MGT to come in to run the schools for more than 6,000 students in Commerce City.

The district originally lost accreditation after missing an Oct. 1 deadline to submit a joint letter demonstrating that it was working collaboratively with MGT.

