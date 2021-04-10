Adams 14 school district loses state accreditation, given 1 more chance to get it back

A school district fighting to turn things around is losing its state accreditation. That's never happened before in Colorado.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams 14 School District, fighting to turn things around, is losing its state accreditation.

That's never happened before in Colorado, and it's a signal to other districts headed down the same road.

"This continues to be a difficult chapter in what has been over a decade-long effort to improve the quality of education in the district," Colorado Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes said.

The Colorado Department of Education forced the district to have a private company called MGT come in and run the schools for more than 6,000 students in Commerce City.

In August, according to Colorado State Board of Education Vice-Chairman Steve Durham, the Adams 14 board and superintendent locked out the contractor.

That prompted the action to take away the state accreditation. Now, more drastic measures may come, including dissolving the district or forcing it to merge with someone else.

"They should suffer penalties for what they did earlier, and we should not restore their ability to mismanage the district as they've done for the previous 10 years," Durham said.

Adams 14 can get its accreditation back on Thursday, if it makes a new agreement with MGT.

"I'm hopeful that we're now in a place that we can get to that agreement on Thursday, and we can continue that work that we've already started," MGT Executive Vice President Eric Parish said.

Parish said since they took over in 2018, graduation rates have increased, dropout rates have decreased, and Adams 14 has done a better job dealing with English language learners.

"I think what we do is bring in a team of experts that have proven themselves in this type of a situation," Parish said.

Adams 14 sent a written statement to the board outlining concerns about payments to MGT, which is why it started pushing them out.

"We never want to get to this step of accreditation being removed," Anthes said. "But given how students continue to be impacted, that is where we are today."

The district did not respond to 9NEWS' requests for comment.

Meanwhile, day-to-day operations remain intact for students and families.

