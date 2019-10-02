DENVER — Denver Public Schools leaders returned to a half-empty bargaining table Sunday morning at 9:30, despite being told by the teachers union that they won't negotiate again until Tuesday - at least a day after the teachers strike is in full swing.

After six hours of negotiating on Saturday, teachers and union representatives left empty-handed, each saying they were disappointed in the other side.

In an early morning email to students' families, DPS outlined the Saturday proposal to teachers. According to the district, the new deal responds to what teachers have told them they'd like, empowers high-poverty schools to hire and retain teachers and coincides with the ProComp ballot language passed by voters.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association made a counteroffer, neither party could decide, and so negotiations stalled as they have been in the run-up to the strike.

DPS publicly announced they would be returning to the bargaining table despite DCTA's assurance they would not talk to the district again until Tuesday.

"I think it's really unfortunate that the union is preparing to strike," said district Superintendent Susana Cordova during a Sunday morning appearance on 9NEWS. "We're ready today to continue negotiating."

She shot down teachers' request for a more "simplified" pay structure like those in other districts. Cordova pointed to the complicated ProComp program.

"ProComp was voted on by our citizens - ProComp requires that we have specific ways of paying our teachers - that's something that I want to make sure we're adhering to," Cordova said.

According to the superintendent, the latest offer from the district - to cut 150 administration jobs and use that money for teacher compensation, to invest $55 million over three years in teacher pay (which would be almost an 11 percent salary increase) - adhered to the requirements of ProComp.

DPS said in their Sunday morning email to parents that DCTA brought a counter-proposal that made technical changes to the process teachers could go about earning additional pay.

In a blog post, DCTA excoriated the latest offer from the district, saying that despite the district repeating over the last few weeks that they were listening to teachers, leadership made an offer to the union that made the situation worse.

"Given the opportunity [Saturday] to avert a strike with a transparent, competitive proposal, DPS made the situation worse and the strike inevitable," the post reads.

Almost 3,000 of the district's 4,300 teachers are a part of DCTA, which goes on strike Monday. Some of the picket lines are expected to be outside of prominent Denver schools, including East and South High School. The district's 92,000 students will be taught by substitutes and administration staff brought in to help. Cordova is adamant students will still learn, but was clear that Monday would not be a "normal" day.

"I don't want to pretend like that's the case," she said on 9NEWS Sunday. "Any time students' teachers aren't in class, it's not going to be a normal day and obviously there's going to be a lot of disruption outside of school."

In an email to parents on Sunday, the district again gave parents some suggestions on how they might mitigate the trouble caused by the strike. Parents are asked to remember that DPS staff will be at each campus to make sure students are safe during the school day. Students in grades Kindergarten through 12th Grade should attend school as normal, but pre-school classes are canceled; parents won't be charged tuition while ECE classes are out. All DPS schools will provide their normal services like meals, transportation and Discovery Link before and after school programs. Any parents interested in volunteering with their local school during the strike are asked to head to this link to apply.

While Cordova maintains that incentives are liked by some teachers and has continued to push them during negotiations, DCTA President Henry Roman was disappointed with DPS' insistence on incentive pay.

"We are disappointed that on the last day of bargaining and less than two days before a strike, they doubled down on one-time incentives teachers do not want, and the data shows do not work to keep teachers in school," Roman said in DCTA's Saturday blog post.

The strike is set to begin around 7:30 a.m. in Denver. 9NEWS will be on scene providing updates beginning at that time and going until the strike ends. Find us on air, online, on social media and even on your over-the-top apps like Roku.

This strike will be the first in 25 years - since 1994 - that Denver teachers have walked out of their classrooms. That strike lasted five days. That first Friday, according to a New York Times report, more than a third of the district's 63,000 students were missing school.

The 1994 strike was also the first in 25 years at the time. DPS' 107 schools were without about 2,200 teachers, forcing the district to call in 1,200 substitutes and 1,500 regulars to cross picket lines and assist with classes.

Back then, Republican Gov. Roy Romer asked a court to force the teachers back to work but was rebuffed - something current Democratic Gov. Jared Polis can still do. After that first Friday, according to the Times, Romer brought both sides to the negotiation table and hammered out a deal.

Teachers got a 2.15 percent pay increase for the first year but have their work year lengthened by 10 days to 190, the Times reported. After the first year, salaries had to be renegotiated. At the time, teachers wanted an $8 million, two-year pay package based on seniority. The contract they got amounted to $5.1 million.

Just a month ago, the country's second-largest school district saw a teacher strike. About 35,000 teachers from the Los Angeles Unified School District walked out of their classrooms to demand better pay. During that strike, some parents kept their students out of school for solidarity and practical reasons. The strike cost the district $97 million and lasted seven days.

Some schools held classrooms in auditoriums because they were so understaffed. While Superintendent Cordova stressed that won't be the norm in Denver, at least one school - Brown International Academy - is planning to hold classes in its auditorium, gymnasium and hallways. Brown International Academy is in northwest Denver and has classes from preschool up to fifth grade.

While many parents are still figuring out what to do with their children, a local pastor is teaming up with other churches to provide child care for parents during the strike. 9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan will have more on that during the 5 p.m. news on Channel 9 and 20.

