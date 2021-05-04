Arapahoe Community College picks new president

Dr. Stephanie J. Fujii has more than 25 years of experience in community college education.

DENVER — Dr. Stephanie J. Fujii has been named the new president of Arapahoe Community College (ACC).

Fujii will assume the presidency on July 12, 2021, succeeding Dr. Diana Doyle after her retirement at the end of June, announced Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia.

Currently the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Scottsdale Community College within the Maricopa (Arizona) Community College District, Fujii has more than 25 years of experience in community college education, said CCCS.

“Dr. Fujii has amassed a great breadth and depth of experience in higher education in areas such as teaching and learning, developing academic and career technical education programs, creating career pathways, and fostering student success,” Garcia said. “Her professional experience, energy, and vision make her a great fit to lead Arapahoe Community College during this pivotal time. As we emerge from the pandemic, a credential of value for our students is more important than ever for professional and economic success and personal growth.”

Fujii was selected after a six-month nationwide search led by a nine-member search advisory committee.

“Arapahoe Community College is an institution refusing to resign itself to the status quo, but one which strives to do and be more,” Fujii said. “I am excited and honored about serving and working with ACC and its communities as we seek ambitious investigation in pursuit of meaningful and impactful change through accessible, inclusive, and welcoming environments."

