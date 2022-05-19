Area graduations moved indoors or rescheduled due to winter-like weather

A powerful cold front will be moving into metro Denver Friday, bringing snow and frigid temps.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The expected winter-like weather in the Denver area has schools moving graduation ceremonies indoors or to different dates and times.

Here's a list of schools that are making last-minute adjustments for the unseasonably cold weather headed our way.

Boulder Valley School District

The school district tweeted Thursday that BVSD teams have been "working feverishly" to find alternative options.

The following ceremonies have been relocated:

Friday, May 20 -- 1st Bank Center

11 a.m. Broomfield High School

2 p.m. Monarch High School

5 p.m. Centaurus High School

7:30 p.m. Peak to Peak High School

Boulder High School has moved its ceremony to Sunday morning at 9 a.m. but it will remain at Recht Field, according to BVSD.

Jeffco Public Schools

Red Rocks Amphitheatre tweeted Thursday that Chatfield High School and Columbine High School would both be moving their graduations to the Denver Coliseum. Those ceremonies will be held Friday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

A Winter Storm Warning in May

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for metro Denver, with a powerful cold front moving through Colorado Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the low 40s Friday morning after Thursday's high near 90 degrees.

In Denver and for areas below 6,000 feet in elevation, a slushy 2-5 inches of snow could fall in Denver Friday night into Saturday morning.

More snow is expected in the foothills, where as much as a foot of snow could fall above 7,000 feet in elevation.

The highest totals will fall in the highest elevations west of Denver, with some areas above 9,000 feet possibly getting 12-18 inches of snow.