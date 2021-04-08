Masks coming back to Auraria campus

Everyone on campus, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to wear a mask while indoors.

DENVER — Masks will once again have to be worn on the Auraria campus while indoors, regardless of people's vaccination status, according to a release from the Auraria Higher Education Center (AHEC).

The new mask mandate goes into effect Monday, August 9. Everyone who comes on campus will have to wear a mask indoors, the release says.

Leaders at each of the campus' three higher education institutions, which are the Community College of Denver, Metro State, and University of Colorado Denver, said the decision was made after they had reviewed data and talked with public health experts.

Masks will not be required outdoors, AHEC said. Employees in offices with a door may work without a mask only if they are alone, the release states.

Around 38,000 students and approximately 5,000 faculty and staff use the 150-acre campus, according to AHEC's website.

Earlier this week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a public health order that private sector workers in high-risk settings, which include teachers and staff at higher education institutions, will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.