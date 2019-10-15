AURORA, Colo — The future of an Aurora charter school is in jeopardy because it's in breach of its contract with the Aurora Public School District (APS), a spokesperson for the district said.

APS sent a notice to the Aurora Community School on Oct. 3, telling the school they had breached their contract with regard to financial viability based on the school's under-enrollment, a spokesperson for APS said.

The school has 14 days from the date of notice to make the necessary changes or provide a plan to correct the breaches. That means the deadline is this Thursday.

If those corrective actions or plans are unsatisfactory, APS could take action which could include revoking the charter for Aurora Community School, the district spokesperson said.

Leadership for the school said in a statement that short-term facility challenges resulted in the school enrolling fewer students than originally forecast. They went on to say that they expect those issues to be resolved when they move into a permanent facility next month.

They also said they have a plan in place and will present it to APS.

“None of the elements in the plan will negatively impact the educational experience of our students,” the statement says. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Aurora Public Schools to deliver a high-quality, innovative education that meets the needs of students in our community.”

Aurora Community School is a K-8 public charter school located at 15550 E. 6th Avenue that opened in August. They're currently only enrolling students for Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 6th grade, according to their website.

