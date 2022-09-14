APS breaks ground on new P-8 school

APS said its the first new school built in Aurora’s Del Mar neighborhood in almost 60 years.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is building a new P-8 school in one of the oldest parts of the city.

The new and yet-to-be-named school will be built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary.

APS said the school will serve students in preschool through 8th grade and will open for the 2023-24 school year.

A groundbreaking ceremony is to be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at 12445 East 2nd Avenue.

Lyn Knoll Elementary was originally built in 1964 and was closed in 2021 and torn down. Now, a three-story building with state-of-the-art science rooms, a STEM lab and an art room will take its place, said APS.

The district added its the first new school being built in Aurora’s Del Mar neighborhood in almost 60 years, serving students from nearby South Middle School (built in 1961) and Sixth Avenue Elementary (built in 1955).

Jennifer Murtha, who has served as principal of nearby Lansing Elementary School for seven years, will have the role at the new school.

"I am so excited about hiring a team to serve the students of this new P-8 and to build something from the ground up," Murtha said.

"We’re taking this current school year to plan the best possible experience for our students and we want each student to have a voice. We also want them to be challenged academically and to feel included socially. We want every student to be excited to come to school and to take advantage of the amazing opportunities with this new space. That’s what we’re working hard to create," said Murtha.

