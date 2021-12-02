Aurora Schools to start one hour late on Mondays after winter break

Aurora Public Schools said this will help teachers with planning and professional development time.

AURORA, Colo. — Students in Aurora will start their school days one hour later than usual on Mondays starting after their winter break, according to a news release from Aurora Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Rico Munn.

The new schedule is due to the lack of staffing shortage throughout the district, Munn said. Teachers in the district raised concerns to APS that they don't have time for planning because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage, the release says.

>> Video above: Some schools shift to remote learning due to staffing shortages

The district chose Mondays to minimize the loss of instructional time because there are only 15 Mondays left in APS' second semester, Munn said.

Due to the lack of staff, APS said students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will start an hour later on Mondays to give teachers more time to plan. The change will come after students' winter breaks. The new schedule will only apply to Mondays, start times for all other days will remain the same, according to APS. Parents can review their student's bell schedule at Aurorak12.org.

This announcement means that students who ride the bus to school will also be picked up an hour later than usual on Mondays, according to the district.

APS said this announcement does not apply to preschool students at the elementary schools and Child Development Centers. ACTION Zone schools (Crawford, Paris, Boston P-8, AWCPA, and Aurora Central) and Pickens Technical College will also start at their regular times, APS said.

The district said preschool and ACTION students that ride the bus to school will be picked up from their stops at their normal times on Mondays.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.