APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport

APS is planning four new schools within The Aurora Highlands master-planned community.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA).

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands.

The school is expected to be complete in time for the 2023-24 school year and will serve about 1,000 students in preschool through 8th grade for those in The Aurora Highlands and along the E-470 corridor.

APS is working to determine the new attendance boundaries for the school. Three other APS schools will be added in The Aurora Highlands community in the coming years.

Josh Cooley, who most recently served as principal of Wheat Ridge High School from 2017-2022, will serve as the new school's principal.

"This is such a unique opportunity for both students and staff," Cooley said. "There’s a special kind of inspiration that comes with learning in a brand-new building with top-of-the-line technology and educators. I look forward to growing this school alongside this new community, The Aurora Highlands, which will become a foundation of success for all residents in northeast Aurora."



Cooley has also been an assistant principal at Rangeview High School and a social studies teacher at Aurora Hills Middle School, Gateway High School and the Vista PEAK campus.

APS said it will reach out to The Aurora Highlands and surrounding communities to ask for their input regarding a school name, mascot and color scheme.

Hiring for teachers and other school staff will also begin in early 2023.

"When coming up with plans for The Aurora Highlands, we knew it would be important to not only provide top-quality schools for our residents, but also for Aurora as a whole," Carla Ferreira, director of on-site development and principal at The Aurora Highlands, said. "We want to be a pillar in the greater community. Whether it’s through providing free public art exhibits or exceptional public schools, we are focused on making northeast Aurora a wonderful place to live and grow a family."

APS said construction of the new school is funded through its bond program, a $300 million measure that voters approved in November 2016.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.