Aurora Public Schools board considering whether to close 2 elementary schools

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Public Schools Board of Education is meeting Monday night to consider whether to recommend a plan that would close Sable and Paris elementary schools.

The proposal is part of Blueprint APS, the district's long-range education and facilities plan, which has been in the works since 2018. The board said Blueprint APS "focuses on addressing the sharp enrollment declines that Aurora Public Schools has experienced over the past several years while also strengthening educational programs for the future."

Part of that plan recommended closing Paris and Sable elementary schools in June 2023 and repurposing those buildings "for an alternate use that would benefit the APS community." That part of the plan also proposed a new innovation center on the North Middle School campus that would include space for P-TECH and for One Health programming.

At their March meeting, rather than approving that plan, the board directed Superintendent Rico Munn to present a range of options for them to consider. Those options will be presented to the board at their meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay the Course • Continue to move forward with decisions about Region 1 either by accepting the recommendation presented by the Superintendent in March 2022 or providing the Superintendent with different criteria to apply to Region 1 in recommending schools for closure or repurposing. This option might also include a mechanism for "updating" the process.

Pause • Pause for 6 months (until January 2023) and further engage stakeholders through board-led activities which could result in different or similar recommendations depending on whether there are significantly revised criteria for school closures/repurposing

Abandon • Abandon Blueprint APS framework (including specializations, additional magnets) and develop a new framework (i.e. small school subsidy model in Regions 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and Master Plan for Regions 2 & 5)

"We realize that any discussion to close a school is difficult and we are grateful that our students, families and staff feel so closely connected to their schools," the district said in a statement Tuesday. "This discussion is necessary though so we can continue to provide effective services for our students rather than spending tax dollars to operate school buildings that are significantly under-enrolled."

