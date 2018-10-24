Aurora Public Schools is merging three existing departments into one office in an effort to more quickly distribute information to families who don't speak English.

The newly formed Central Language Services Office will help schools know who to contact when they need interpreters or help with translation. APS students come from more than 130 countries and speak 160 languages.

Students will carry language ID cards, which school staff can use to contact a fellow staff member who speaks the language as well. Staff can also call a phone number to connect with a local interpreter.

This is a pivot for district staff, who before often pulled students from their classes to help translate. Now, the district is going to make that the last resort.

Lahgay Moo, who moved to the U.S. from Burma in December 2015, spearheaded the creation of the new office. Moo brought her two young children with her, and said it was for a better life and education.

“It was really hard [in Burma] for me to raise my children,” she said, “I was really sorry for my children because if they want to eat, they didn’t get to eat because we didn’t have money.”

Moo said her kids had a hard time when they moved to the U.S. She said she remembers going to her child’s class one time and watching her son raise his hand to answer a question from the teacher.

Moo said when her son got picked, he couldn’t explain himself in English and felt embarrassed. That's why she said she decided to get involved with the Central Language Services Office.

According to the Central Language Services website, APS also accepts requests for interpretation, translation of written documents and more. You can find that website here: bit.ly/2OGW8WZ

For parents who just came to the U.S. from their home countries, the district has a Welcome Center that helps them navigate school systems in their native language: bit.ly/2yZLv73

© 2018 KUSA-TV