Aurora Public Schools hires firm to create new logo

APS has partnered with a branding firm for a new visual identity.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) has partnered with branding firm Mission Minded for a rebranding of the district.

APS said that after a review of more than a dozen vendors, a $200,000 contract was reached in September with Mission Minded, a national branding company that has members who are based in the Denver area.

APS introduced its previous logo in 2007 and said it needs a brand that is reflective of its community of students, staff and families.

Mission Minded has so far conducted stakeholder interviews, brand strategy sessions, developed key messages and crafted the start of a new visual identity for the district. The firm also plans to survey the community as it solidifies the brand.

"Rebranding is not only creating a new visual identity, but also getting disciplined about telling the story of who we are," said APS spokesperson Corey Christiansen. "We also want to be more purposeful in identifying the amazing learning and growth opportunities our district provides for students and staff especially as we plan for the future."

APS said the firm will continue working on the rebrand into the 2022-23 school year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.