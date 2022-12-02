Aurora Public Schools to find new superintendent

Superintendent Rico Munn's contract expires at the end of the school year.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) will soon be looking for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Rico Munn's contract is set to expire at the end of this school year. According to a letter to the Aurora Public Schools community posted on the school district's website, school board members will be voting on a transition agreement and plan at their Dec. 6 meeting.

Munn has been the superintendent of APS for nine years.

Under the agreement, Munn would begin transitioning to a support role on Dec. 31 and would continue to serve the district on a modified schedule through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

An acting superintendent will serve for the second semester. That person will be named in the coming weeks, according to the letter.

For the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year, Munn will support APS in the orientation and onboarding of a new superintendent.

“I am incredibly proud of the difficult and crucially important work that we have done together to accelerate learning for every APS student every day,” Munn said in a statement. “I thank the community for allowing me to serve our diverse and dynamic students.”

