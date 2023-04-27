Sole finalist named for Aurora Public Schools superintendent

Michael Giles Jr. has spent the past 21 years with Cherry Creek School District.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Public Schools (APS) Board of Education has named Michael Giles Jr. as the sole finalist to serve as the district's next superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to approve the selection at their meeting Thursday night. Assuming an agreement is reached on a contract, the board will vote again to officially make Giles the next superintendent.

The board selected three finalists in March from a pool of 28 applicants from 13 states, including eight from Colorado.

Giles currently serves as the assistant superintendent of Equity, Culture and Community Engagement for Cherry Creek School District. He has worked for Cherry Creek Schools since 2002, beginning his career there as an educational counselor at Falcon Creek Middle School. He then went on to serve as a dean, an assistant principal, and as the executive director for the district's Office of Inclusive Intelligence.

The previous APS superintendent, Rico Munn, held the position from 2013 to 2022. He is currently serving in a support role as the district transitions to a new leader.

