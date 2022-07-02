2 new Aurora schools honor prominent Black Coloradans

Enrollment is open now for Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy and Burrell Arts Campus.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is enrolling students in two new magnet schools named after prominent Coloradans.

Both schools honor Black history in Colorado. An arts campus will be named for Charles Burrell, the first Black musician to sign a permanent contract with the Denver Symphony. An entrepreneurial academy honors Clara Brown, a freed slave who became a successful entrepreneur and one of the first Black settlers in Colorado.

An enrollment event was held Monday night for Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy. The school focuses specifically on the mindset and work behind being an entrepreneur.

"I think it's cool that there will be a different learning style and different opportunities for each student, and it's going to be hands-on learning," parent Abbie Dezara said.

The schools are fully funded through APS, so there's no cost to get in.

"I think it's important always for our students to see what opportunities there are," Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy Principal Laura Burke said. "For our girls, for our students that are minority students, it's so important for them to be able to see themselves and see the opportunities that are available to them."

Enrollment is open now. Both schools will open for the new school year in August.

