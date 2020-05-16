Smoky Hill High to be featured in national graduation alongside Barack Obama

The event is hosted by LeBron James and there will be speeches by former President Barack Obama along with other celebrities.

AURORA, Colo. — Smoky Hill High School senior Jadon Vaz, started working on their senior video exactly a year ago.

He started preparing for a normal senior year filming pep-rallies, games, plays and was planning to film prom and a traditional graduation. COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

Vaz finished the video with testimonies from students quarantined at home, then it went viral.

With 33,398 views to date, it was picked up for a national stage.

Producers of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 reached out to Vaz about including the video in the ceremony.

"It's super exciting being a part of the graduate together because it's like I'm a part of class of 2020 nationwide not just Smoky Hill," said Vaz.

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, will air at 6 p.m. Saturday night on most major networks including NBC.