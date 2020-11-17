27J Schools to transition to full remote learning on Dec. 1

Elementary students will begin remote learning on Dec. 2 so that teachers can get an extra day of training and preparation, the district said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Another day and another school district is announcing it will transition to fully online remote learning.

27J Schools said middle and high school students will move to remote learning on Dec. 1.

Elementary school students will begin remote learning on Dec. 2. The district said elementary teachers need one extra day to prepare and train since they are not as familiar with the online learning platform.

The district said students will remain on full remote learning through at least the first week of the second semester.

The district said they are planning to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

27J Schools has more than 18,000 students in the district from Aurora, Brighton, Commerce City, Lochbuie and Thornton. The district encompasses parts of Adams, Broomfield and Weld counties.

According to the district's COVID dashboard, 818 students, or a little more than 5.5%, have been out this week. More than 115 teachers and staff have been out, too. The district reports there are currently 34 positive cases and that 46 cohorts are out.