A different way to 'go' to school: Online learners don't have to work from home

Many students who are learning virtually will be missing interaction with peers during the school year. Parents need a break too! A local business is hoping to help.

DENVER — Pre-pandemic, Rise Collaborative was a workspace focused on supporting professional women by providing them a place to work and create a community. Post-pandemic, they’re opening the same services to students.

“Including high schoolers has always been a part of the company,” founder and CEO Stacy Taubman told 9NEWS. They have had a mentor program since their first space opened in St. Louis in 2017.

“But since COVID, we realized that our members are working moms. They need support and they’re stressed about their kids! Not just their girls, but their boys too. We just want to be a resource and a tool.”

Students who sign up for their high school program will be able to utilize the workspace for their online learning assignments while also interacting with their peers in a CDC-compliant setting.

Study halls will be proctored by an adult, and parents will be able to use the space to get their own work done.

“We’re hardwired for connection as humans,” Taubman said. “While Zoom and digital options are definitely helping, I think we’re all a little zoomed out. Part of development for young people is interacting and building community, and it really makes a difference in developing and learning.”

The company came to Denver in 2019 and was just ramping up with over 200 members when the pandemic hit.

“It’s been tricky,” Taubman said. “It’s a physical workspace, and people are nervous to come back…we’re just hanging in and navigating it as gracefully as possible.”

Including students more directly in their business plan is a way for them to pivot.

Rise Collaborative is looking for donors to help support families who may need a service like this but who cannot afford it.