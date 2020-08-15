Blog: A Colorado mom prepares for a year of totally online learning

Amy Camenzind is a mom of three kids, and her youngest son will do entirely virtual learning this school year.

COLORADO, USA — In 2010, if you would have asked me where I saw myself in 10 years, I doubt I would have said, "gee, my plan is to mostly isolate myself and my youngest child for months on end. I want to wear as many elastic waist shorts as I can so that I can eat more cookies. I want to do virtually all of my shopping online so that I don’t have to enter a brick and mortar store. I want to avoid seeing people in person. I want to wear a mask whenever I go out. I would like to pull my child from in-person learning so that he’s not as impacted by a global pandemic. No, no really, that’s my dream."

Ok, no one has ever said this.

Truthfully, I’m not one to dwell on negativity or what I can’t control. I didn’t ask for COVID-19 to change my world but it has, so I embrace the change. I buy elastic waist shorts in a rainbow of colors, because who doesn’t like a rainbow? I buy cookies in bulk now and make sure we always have milk on hand because cookies and water just aren’t the same.

I’m pretty sure some online retailers are having a record year thanks to my shopping habits. I tried several different types of masks before I finally found one that I would be comfortable wearing when I go out. When my face fogs up, I just pretend it’s a mini facial.

However, the change I struggled with was school. COVID-19 has impacted our most precious resource: our children.

I love our school district and the teachers and staff who work with the children every day. They miss the kids and we miss them right back. Every child and family are different and I respect the choices and sacrifices that we all have to make. Due to my son’s disabilities, continuity and the need to keep things on an even keel is critical. If our son went to school in person, it would be blended learning (two days at school, three days at home) with an excellent chance that learning will go to fully remote during the school year.

That just wasn’t going to work for us.

So, we chose to have him attend the online school for our school district. He understands that he’ll be at home for the entire school year and that his learning environment will stay the same. I believe in giving children as much control as I can, so my son was instrumental in picking out and decorating his school area at home.

He has “dancing water” speakers for the computer and plants hanging over his school desk. School this year is in one of our living rooms and when he’s done for the day, he will go into other rooms in the house. That helps with keeping the boundary between school and home life.

I have faith in our school district and that my son will receive the education he deserves for this year. I remain confident that we made the right choice for our family. Our family will enter this school year with hope for the future and knowing we will do what we need to do to help our son succeed.

Bring it on!

Amy has lived in Colorado her whole life, and says the best job she's ever had is being a mom. She is the mother of a girl and two special needs boys. Her daughter and oldest sons are older and moved out of the house, but her youngest is still at home and will be doing 100% online schooling for the 2020-21 school year.

She also works as a substitute paraprofessional, who works with students with significant needs. She says her own children and the children she works with have made her a better person.