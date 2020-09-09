Does remote learning mean the end of snow days?

The Douglas County School District, Jeffco Public Schools and Denver Public Schools all reported no changes to their snow day criteria.

DENVER — With so many schools doing remote learning all the time, or in part, what happens to snow days?

The short answer is nothing changes. the Douglas County School District, Jefferson County Public Schools and Denver Public Schools all reported no changes to their snow day criteria but they did say they were looking into it.

Denver Public Schools

Even though most of the snow in Denver was expected Tuesday night, six Denver Public School locations had to close Tuesday because the schools didn't have working heaters.

"We had a couple issues with boilers where we're waiting for parts, we're anticipating all the buildings will be back up and functioning hopefully on Thursday at the latest," said Superintendent Susana Cordova.

Parents who signed up for childcare, school lunches and also the school staff were impacted by the weather closures. Now that students are learning remotely, many are wondering if snow days will even exist.

Superintendent Cordova said the district hasn't made a firm decision on how they'll handle snow days this school year.

"Our hope is that we'll be able to stay connected with our students much more closely via technology," she said. "We know how critical, particularly in a year like this year, it's going to be to maximize learning time."

Across the state other districts are on the same page.

Douglas County School District

The Douglas County School District said they are currently revising their policy on school closures related to weather to include eLearning.

For now, nothing changes. Douglas County School District has more information posted on its website.

Jefferson County Public Schools

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Cameron Bell said there is discussion about changing snow days during remote learning but nothing definitive has been decided.

"I think everyone is so focused on just getting schools going at the moment," she wrote in an email.

Bell said decisions are based more on operations. They consider bus routes and try to exhaust every option they have before calling for a snow day.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS