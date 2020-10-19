Aurora delays in-person learning for high school students due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The district will decide whether younger students should also go all-online by Oct. 22, the superintendent wrote in a letter to the community.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools will delay in-person learning for its high school students, who were slated to return this week.

That’s according to a letter distributed by Superintendent Rico Munn on Monday afternoon. He also said that the district will decide if students in preschool through eighth grade will need to return to online learning by Oct. 22.

“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues to increase as high school students were set to return to in-person learning this week,” the letter says. “Considering high school students have not yet started in-person learning, we have made the difficult decision to delay the start of in-person learning for high school students.”

This means that school will be fully-remote for the district’s high schoolers through Friday, Nov. 13. The district said it will decide whether to keep school remote for these students or if they will return in-person by Nov. 9.

High school staff will continue to work in-person in the district’s buildings on Mondays through Thursday to prepare for the students’ return, the district said.

Adams, Arapahoe and Denver counties have all announced new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at slowing the virus' spread, including limits on the sizes of gatherings.

As hospitalizations and positivity continue to rise in Colorado, other school districts have also changed their plans due to the increased presence of COVID-19 in the state.

This includes Denver Public Schools, where older students will continue remote learning also due to an uptick in cases.

Many school districts have dashboards demonstrating the novel coronavirus’ activity in their community.