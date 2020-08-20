Back To Leaning: Education leaders come together for 9NEWS town hall

The coronavirus is impacting the new school year. Tonight at 7 p.m. education leaders will discuss everything from remote learning to sports and transportation.

DENVER — The new school year is just getting underway in Colorado and as we continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, just about everything from sports to transportation will look a lot different.

To help navigate through all these impacts, we're bringing together a group of district and state education leaders and our 9Health expert for a Back To Learning Town Hall.

The hour-long event moderated by 9NEWS anchor Kim Christiansen airs at 7 p.m. on 9NEWS. You'll also be able to watch it inside this article or on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

The town hall comes some students returned to this week class for in-person with many health and safety precautions in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

Other students will remain at home either because their families chose 100% online learning, or because their district made the decision to begin with remote learning.

>The above video is about back to school safety

It's not just classes that are being impacted. Sports schedules are being shifted around and buses will have limited capacity.

The panelists include Rhiannon Wenning, a social studies teacher at Jefferson JR/SR High School, Katy Anthes, the Colorado Commissioner of Education, and Mark Ferrandino, the Deputy Superintendent of Operations at Denver Public Schools.

9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli is also a panel member.

Rhonda Blanford-Green, the Commissioner of the Colorado High School Athletics Association (CHSSA), Elsa Banuelos, the executive director of Padres & Jovenes Unidos and Monica Johnson, the superintendent for the Strasburg 31J District will also take part.