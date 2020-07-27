Back to Learning supply drive to provide school districts with supplies for in-person and remote learning

Hand sanitizer and headphones are among the unique items needed for this school year.

COLORADO, USA — Each year, the Volunteers of America's Back to Learning Campaign helps more than 55,000 students here in Colorado.

This year, the Back to Learning drive will provide school districts, teachers and students with basic school supplies and other items unique to this school year, such as masks, hand sanitizer and headphones, according to the Volunteers of America Director, Bradley Gulley.

> Video above: Becky Ditchfield talks about her back to learning plan.

The Back to Learning drive is a partnership between 9NEWS, the Denver Broncos, King Soopers and Volunteers of America.

The need for help with supplies will be even greater this year with kids possibly learning at home, or unable to share supplies in the classroom, Gulley said.

More than 90% of teachers buy basic supplies for their classroom, Gulley said.

Back-to-School and Back-to-College spending is the second biggest consumer spending event for retailers, behind the winter holidays, according to Gulley.

Families with elementary, middle and high school children will spend $26.2 billion or an average of $696.70 per household to ready their own children for the upcoming school year, according to the annual National Retail Federation (NRF) survey.

To make a donation, visit the donation page on the Denver Broncos website between July 27 and Sept. 4. Donations can also be made at the register at participating King Soopers locations.

Donations options include, making a flat donation for supplies, supporting PPE for a class, sponsoring a teacher or providing STEM and technology needs.