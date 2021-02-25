Boulder Valley secondary students to return to in-person learning

The target date is set for March 30 for those students to return to in-person learning four days per week.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Secondary students in the Boulder Valley School District will move to in-person learning four days per week on March 30 following spring break.

As part of their announcement, the district said they had been monitoring the situation and said COVID-19 data from Boulder and Broomfield counties is trending in a positive direction, with fewer cases in our community.

Monday Launch Days will continue through the end of the school year

at all levels in order to give our teachers planning time. The district plans to move to in-person learning five days per week when the new school year starts in August.

Mondays will also be used for targeted academic and social-emotional supports for students.

The district is hosting a question and answer session on Friday, Feb. 26 from 5 - 6 p.m. in English which will be broadcast on BV22 (Comcast Channel 22 or livestreamed at bvsd.org/bv22. Submit questions at: bit.ly/letstalkbvsd

Efforts to vaccinate teachers and staff are ahead of schedule, according to the district. All employees have now been invited to receive their first shots – and they anticipate that most, especially student-facing teachers and staff, will have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated before the end of March.

You can keep tabs on the progress on the Staff Vaccination Rollout by visiting this website.

