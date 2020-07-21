WATCH LIVE: Boulder Valley School District to provide update on return-to-school plans

District officials are holding a 3 p.m. meeting that will include information on remote or in-person learning plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) officials will provide an update on the coming school year — including its plans to offer in-person or remote learning — Tuesday afternoon.

9NEWS will live stream the virtual meeting — scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. — in the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

Note: The virtual meeting (above) is in an executive session and will resume about 3:30 p.m.

In a letter to families, BVSD said contrary to a rumor circulating that there was a July 15 deadline for enrollment in Boulder Universal (BU), the district's online learning platform, BU will continue accepting applications for the upcoming semester throughout the summer. BVSD also said in the letter that it would not limit enrollment.

"We know that many of our families are continuing to weigh the potential opportunities, as we near the new school year," the letter says. "As families receive more information about the health restrictions we will be required to meet and how learning will work in this environment, we will keep all of our options open, including BU."

BVSD said it would send out a comprehensive update of its reintroduction plan next week.

"We are committed to providing options that protect the health of our students, teachers and community, while also meeting our families' needs, including options for attending in-person (if conditions with COVID allow), online through your home school or a tailored online-only experience, through Boulder Universal," the letter says.

Denver Public Schools announced Friday that it would offer students only remote learning for at least the first two weeks of school, until Sept. 8. District officials said they would reassess the situation on moving to in-person learning closer to that time based on current conditions with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) officials provided guidance to districts based on the latest information available.

Part of that guidance mimics the three phases of reopening Gov. Jared Polis(D-Colorado) put into place for the state: stay-at-home, safer-at-home and protect-our-neighbors.