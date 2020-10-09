Boulder Valley School District to move to in-person learning for some students this month

Grades kindergarten through second will return to the classroom four days a week beginning Sept. 29.

BOULDER, Colo. — Some Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) students will return to in-person learning Sept. 29 as the district moves into the next phase of its fall back-to-learning plan.

The district made the announcement on its website Wednesday, saying kindergarten through second-grade students will return to the classroom for four days a week this month.

Students in BVSD's most intensive special education programs will also be among the first welcomed back to school. Third through 12th-grade students in these programs will be able to return to in-person learning two days a week.

> Video above: A look at BVSD's five-phase back-to-learning plan.

Students returning to in-person learning must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, BVSD's announcement says.

In the announcement, BVSD said it is relying heavily on current COVID-19 data, of course.

"As long as there is active community spread of the disease in our communities, we will have strict health guidelines to meet, but currently the situation is relatively stable here in Boulder and Broomfield counties," the announcement says. "This means that we can have students return, with precautions, including cohorting, contact tracing/quarantining, social distancing and the wearing of masks."

BVSD announced last month that it would start the school year completely remote and postponed the school start-date to Aug. 26. The district said at the time that it would remain in Phase 1 — the most restrictive of its five-phase plan — through at least Sept. 22.