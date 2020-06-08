Cherry Creek Schools to announce fall plans Thursday

School is set to resume in the district on Aug. 17.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District is announcing Thursday whether students will return to school with in-person or remote learning.

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Scott Siegfried provided an update but said a final decision about how students return on Aug. 17 wouldn't be finalized until Aug. 6.

If students return for in-person the learning, the current plans calls for 100% in-person learning for those in PreK through fifth grade. Students in grades six through 12 will return with a blended learning option which includes some in-person instruction and some remote learning.

The blended plan includes students divided into cohorts "A" and "B", with two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning every week.

The district will also offer a phased approach to the return to school with certain grade levels of students returning each day during the week of Aug. 17 before everyone returns the following week.

Families can also choose a full online option and as of last week, more than 9,000 students within the district had selected that option.

Several of the state's other largest school districts have announced plans to start the school year remotely with both Aurora Public Schools and Denver Public Schools saying students would learn remotely through the entire first quarter.

Jefferson County Public Schools plans to begin with remote learning on Aug. 24 but plans to begin in-person learning on Sept. 8.