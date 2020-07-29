Cherry Creek announces hybrid learning for older students

The district has changed course and now plans to offer hybrid learning for middle and high school students.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) has reversed course in some ways and now plans to implement a hybrid learning model for middle and high school students when they return this fall, according to the district.

At this time, the district's plan still includes full in-person learning for elementary school students when classes resume on Aug. 17, and a blended learning plan for grades 6-12. The superintendent will make a final decision on whether to go forward or switch to fully remote learning on Aug. 6.

>> The video above is about school funding in the age of COVID-19

Earlier this month, CCSD announced that it planned to offer full in-person learning to all its students while also making an online option available for those families who don't feel comfortable sending their children to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Siegfried is giving an online presentation to parents of students within that district at 6 p.m. Wednesday where more details about the plans will be provided.

A requirement to wear masks, temperatures checks, block scheduling, no lockers and no field trips are among the many changes that will be put in place when students return, according to an earlier announcement from the district.

The district also said it will focus on cohorting or grouping students as the primary strategy to limit the spread of the virus with physical distancing implemented to the greatest extent possible within the plan.

The announcement comes on the same day that the state's largest school district, Denver Public Schools, announced that its students would learn remotely through mid-October. Aurora Public Schools has a similar plan in place.