A list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colorado schools

Here's a roundup of confirmed coronavirus cases in state schools and districts.

COLORADO, USA — The new school year is underway in Colorado, and several teachers and students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing some classes to shift into remote learning.

It's important to note that cases of the virus are expected and finding and identifying those cases early is a part of the strategy for many districts, such as the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD). It opened for in-person learning on Aug. 17.

"The ongoing testing is part of our overall strategy to ensure the health and safety of students and staff once school starts," spokesperson Abbe Smith said. "We do expect to identify teachers and staff who are positive for COVID and may be asymptomatic."

CCSD is among several districts participating in COVID Check Colorado, which provides free testing for the virus.

Employees from Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Englewood Schools, Mapleton Public Schools, Sheridan School District 2, Westminster Public Schools and 27J Schools will also have access to the free testing sites.

Employees from those districts can schedule a COVID-19 diagnostic test every two weeks at a location most convenient for them, regardless of district affiliation.

Below is a roundup of students and/or teachers who have tested positive for COVID-19 listed in reverse chronological order, with the most recent cases at the top.

Aug. 25

Overland HS, Cherry Creek Schools

Student who last attended Aug. 19

A public health investigation showed that a very limited number of students were in close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer) with that student. Those affected were directly contacted, according to the district, and will need to stay home for 14 days.

Unless contacted, no other action is necessary.

Grandview HS, Cherry Creek Schools

Student who last attended school on Aug. 20

Students who were in close contact with the person who was infected are being directly contacted by the school.

Belleview Elementary, Cherry Creek Schools

Staff member

Letters sent home to parents specify whether or not their child was in close contact with that staff member.

Cherry Creek Options homeschool program, Cherry Creek Schools

Staff member

The letter from the district said that anyone who had close contact with that person has been contacted and instructed to stay home and quarantine.

Aug. 23

Sand Creek Elementary School, Highlands Ranch, Douglas County Schools

Person in sixth grade pod

Sixth grade students and sixth grade classroom teachers who were identified as close contacts with the person will be in quarantine for 14 days, returning to school on or after Sept. 8.

Aug. 21

Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy, Westminster Public Schools

Teacher tested positive during routine testing

Students who were in direct contact with the teacher were moved to remote learning for a 14-day quarantine period, the district said.

Aug. 19

Fort Lupton HS, Weld RE-8

Two students

The students were in separate cohorts at the school, which resulted in all students shifting to remote learning through Sept. 7 and returning to in-person learning on Sept. 8.

Aug. 14

Pine Ridge Elementary School, Cherry Creek Schools

Staff member who works for care program

The person who tested positive was last in the school building on Friday, Aug. 14. It's not clear if there were children in the care program at the time.

Aug. 11

Alice Terry Elementary School, Sheridan Schools

Teacher who was asymptomatic got tested prior to school start as a precaution

Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts (MESA), Mapleton Schools

Teacher reported on Aug. 9 that she received a positive result on her COVID-19 test.

On Aug. 10, teachers were asked to work from home as a precaution and for cleaning and everyone returned Aug. 11 except the infected staff member.