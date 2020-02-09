Polis, education officials to make announcement Wednesday morning

The announcement will be made at 9 a.m. at Fort Logan Northgate High School in Denver.

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and Commissioner of Education Kathy Anthes are expected to make an announcement Wednesday morning related to education.

They'll be joined by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and State Senator Jeff Bridges (D-Arapahoe County). They're set to speak at 9 a.m. at Fort Logan Northgate High School in Denver.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

It's unclear what they're expected to discuss.

In July, Denver Public Schools (DPS) joined a lawsuit that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., which accuses U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos of illegally changing the rules when allocating part of the $13.2 billion in funds from the CARES Act to private K-12 schools.

