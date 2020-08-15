Blog: Meet a Colorado high school senior prepared for a year unlike any other

Margot Swetich is a senior at Northglenn High School who is in the process of applying for college.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Editor's note: Margot Swetich is a senior at Northglenn High School who will be blogging about her experiences during this upcoming school year. Read her full bio at the bottom of this story.

It is funny to me now as I think of all those wild depictions of senior years seen in popular media. So many screenwriters, authors and musician create an image of late nights out on the town with friends, young loves and rejections, fears of the undecided future in regards to college and close companions moving to separate regions of the country.

These are all classic ideas we call to mind, never the isolating pandemic we find ourselves in the middle of now.

Quite frankly, this is probably because it would not make for the most interesting tale. I mean, the whole thing is rather low-stakes when one stays inside and wears a mask when they venture out. Low-stakes does not make for a bestseller; any author or publisher could tell you so. There are no undead walkers, no coming meteors to destroy our home, no aliens we must conquer before we ourselves are defeated. And yet, we find ourselves caught in this peculiar situation of change and unrest.

The school system has been caught in one place for quite a long time. The structure of a school-day, defined by rules of attention to be followed and desks in rows, was a creation of the industrial era. As we created strict work environments for factory laborers to follow, we set those in motion for young students as well. Now, quite suddenly, we are being forced to reinvent this system we have been running on so comfortably. We made a great shift with little to no preparation and expectation of the event, at least to the common American and citizen of the earth, so it is of course historical and strange.

It is very interesting to think about how every student in spring left school one day not knowing it was their last day in that building for half a year or perhaps longer. I left that odd final day thinking I’d maybe be out of school for one week, no more. I had heard very recently that CHSAA had cancelled the track season, meaning my first meet planned for that weekend was suddenly not going to happen. The first week of pole-vault practice had been without purpose. I grabbed my Calculus and U.S. history binders from my locker on my way out -- the ones I knew I couldn’t do without -- and sat in the line of cars to leave the parking lot for the final time of my junior year.

And so the months of isolation began. No one really knew anything when this all began, so I can’t blame myself for thinking I’d be gone but a week. I am only grateful I had the foresight to prepare and pick up my school books. I didn’t get my remaining possessions from my locker until over a month later, and I never said “Have a good summer!” to any of my close friends or the seniors I knew were soon to graduate. There are some seniors I have a feeling I will never see again.

As I prepare myself for the realities that approach, I am filled with questions and so few answers. I know that I will be learning remotely until almost the end of September, at the very least. I know that school will be more structured, too; a teacher told me recently that in the spring we were on “survival mode,” the teachers and administration did the very best they could to continue educating us.

Now after having a few months to prepare, our schools will expect more of us than they did the first time around. We will have times to meet with teachers online, stricter expectations related to attendance and likely more rigorous coursework than we did in the spring, but even some of this is conjecture. We know very little as of yet, and I am anxious to know more. Will I be learning from the teachers whose classes I have looked forward to for years, or will it be more generally arranged? Will I be required to sign on at 9 a.m, and log out at 3 p.m.? Will I have a fall play or any sort of those regular pathways for self expression?

The only thing I remind myself of is that some things will be better than they were before. For instance, I spent nearly three months with no in-person contact except my brother and parents. Now, I have a small group of friends whom I see outdoors, who are attending to the same restrictions as me. I will not be so totally lonely and isolated as I was in the spring, because I have these reliable masked faces to meet at parks or on porches. I do fear what we will do when it gets very cold if the danger continues, but for the time being I have some community, and that is of great relief to me. The child I have spent the summer nannying refers to us as a “quaran-team”, a sweet way to look at these odd groups in strange days.

I am hopeful, while also having the intuition that there will be many disappointments in the year to come. We all must make sacrifices: countless people have lost their jobs, others their lives, others their loved ones. I am losing my expectations for a great senior year to the reality of being alive amid a pandemic, and this is truthfully and very plainly not the worst loss to be dealing with. Still, I am sad and desperate for answers. My hope is to return to school at some point, as I know many other students are wanting as well, and yet we all must wait like young Jane Eyre in the dark, seeing ghosts where there is only fear and wonder.

Today, I listen to “Heavy” by Birdtalker, one of the songs I added to a sort of Time Capsule playlist to help me remember this odd time, and I remind myself to “leave what’s heavy behind,” to put away fear and to look around at this bizarre life with strength. To live in the moment and find out what I may as the information is released brings me greater calm than all of the speculation in the world may do. Even with all of the discomfort, I am grateful to be having such a novel experience as seeing the reshaping of the school system and working with my teachers to make it effective for myself.

I know the weeks to come will be a learning curve for all of us, but I am glad to be a part of it.

Margot Swetich is a rising senior at Northglenn High School. She is an involved member of her high school community, including being Drama Club President as well as one of four “Head Norse," a position at her school based on leadership and school spirit. She has been in the Adams 12 school district her whole life, and is currently in the processing of applying for college.