COVID-19 case reported at DougCo elementary school, forcing entire grade to quarantine

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Sixth-grade students and teachers at Sand Creek Elementary School in Highlands Ranch are now in quarantine after someone in a sixth-grade pod tested positive for COVID-19, the Douglas County School District said Sunday.

The district has not identified the person diagnosed as a student or staff. but said they are in isolation until they are no longer infectious. As a result, sixth-grade students and sixth-grade classroom teachers were identified as close contacts with the person and will be in quarantine for 14 days, returning to school on or after Sept. 8, the district said.

"We are working with the Tri-County Health Department and will continue to partner with them as we monitor this situation," The district said. "While our sixth-graders are quarantined, our sixth-grade classes will transition to virtual learning. All other grades can attend school as scheduled. In alignment with Tri-County Health Department guidelines, siblings of sixth-graders can still go to school unless their sibling gets sick or tests positive for COVID-19."

The district said the entire school is being disinfected by its operations team before classes resume on Monday.