146 Cherry Creek High seniors quarantined after COVID cases linked to party

The district said 14 staff members and 146 Cohort A students must quarantine through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Dozens of Cherry Creek High School 12th-grade students in Cohort A have tested positive for COVID-19, the Cherry Creek School District said Tuesday in a letter sent home to parents.

The positive cases have been directly linked to students attending off-campus parties the last two weekends, the district said.

As a result of this COVID-19 outbreak: