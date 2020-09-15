x
146 Cherry Creek High seniors quarantined after COVID cases linked to party

The district said 14 staff members and 146 Cohort A students must quarantine through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Dozens of Cherry Creek High School 12th-grade students in Cohort A have tested positive for COVID-19, the Cherry Creek School District said Tuesday in a letter sent home to parents. 

The positive cases have been directly linked to students attending off-campus parties the last two weekends, the district said. 

As a result of this COVID-19 outbreak: 

  • 14 staff members and 146 Cohort A students must quarantine through Wednesday, Sept. 23. (These students are not allowed to participate in sports or activities.) 
  • The remaining 1,585 students in Cohort A must move to remote learning through Sept. 23. (These students are not quarantined and are allowed to participate in sports and activities.)
  • All Cohort A students will return to in-person learning the week of Sept. 28. 
  • Cohort B students are not impacted. 

