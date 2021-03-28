Here’s what Fort Collins schools are doing to combat learning losses

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As students shifted to remote learning a little more than a year ago, educators and families knew there were bound to be consequences. From struggling with technology to keeping students’ focus, remote learning presented new problems and learning loss at an unprecedented rate.
Early reporting from Poudre School District shows that the most profound learning losses from last spring were in reading and math at the elementary and middle school levels.
“COVID-19-related learning losses in grades 3-8 appear to be most pronounced in math as opposed to reading. Reading learning losses are most pronounced at the Pre-K-first-grade levels,” read the report presented at a March 9 board of education meeting.
