CU Boulder providing update on back to school plans, other topics

During their regular biannual meeting, CU Boulder and City Leadership will cover topics including the Fall 2020 plan, testing and safety.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado in Boulder is updating the city on its Fall 2020 plan as well as other topics during its regularly-scheduled biannual meeting Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, the topics that will be discussed are:

CU’s Road Map to Fall 2020: Review and updates

Testing and safety

Collaboration regarding student conduct off campus including CU Office of Student Conduct, Off Campus Housing & Neighborhood Relations updates

Boulder Police Dept. and CU Police Dept. Collaboration

City’s Judicial Reforms and CU’s Restorative Justice

Update on South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project, CU Boulder South discussions

Update on CU’s Conference Center

The meeting, scheduled to run from 3:30 - 5 p.m. will be conducted via Zoom.

Previously, the University of Colorado said students moving into residence halls will be required to complete a COVID-19 test within five days of moving in. CU Boulder’s website said the university will have on-campus testing for students, faculty and staff with symptoms and a goal of maximizing capacity to have a robust testing program.

CU Boulder also said on-campus housing density will be reduced, and students will be housed based on their academic college.