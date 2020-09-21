CU Boulder to shift to remote instruction for at least two weeks

All undergraduate and graduate classes will be taught remotely beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU Boulder) announced Monday the campus will shift temporarily to remote course instruction for at least two weeks.

The shift will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

All undergraduate and graduate classes will be taught remotely beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23. In-person classes will meet on Monday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 22, according to CU Boulder.

CU Boulder said Monday the shift is being made to further reduce new cases of COVID-19, particularly among 18 to 22 year old students, where there are the greatest number of new residents testing positive.

> Above video: CU Boulder students move students out of residence hall to double isolation space.

CU Boulder said Monday that the campus will remain open and the University Libraries will continue to operate. The CU Rec Center will remain open on an appointment basis only.

Researchers and research-related activities will not be impacted by this shift.

Residence halls and dining locations will remain open with the current safety protocols in place.

Full details about CU Boulder's shift to remote instruction can be found at Colorado.edu.