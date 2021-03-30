CU announces return to full, in-person learning for fall

Larger lecture classes with theater-style seating will be taught remotely because of three-foot distancing rules.

BOULDER, Colo. — Students returning to CU Boulder in the fall should expect to return to full, in-person courses.

The university announced on its website Monday that the fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 23 with a normal fall academic calendar, including fall break with no classes from Nov. 22-26.

The announcement said most courses will be in-person and capacity at residence halls will be near full, with some spaces reserved for isolation.

Some of the larger lecture classes will be taught remotely because the theater-style seating doesn't allow for three-foot distancing, said CU.

"We believe, informed by the guidance of our Pandemic Response Office and faculty experts, that the progress of the vaccine rollout and the downward trend of COVID-19 cases will make such a transition safe," the university said.

The school said it would monitor public health guidance and will, "... adjust our plans as needed based on health and safety."

The school's website said that summer 2021 will look similar to spring, including:

A combination of in-person, hybrid in-person and remote courses.

Increasing opportunities for campus events and activities as much as public health guidelines allow.

Campus facilities like the Rec Center, dining facilities and the University Memorial Center (UMC) remaining open.

Employees most likely continuing to work in the same environment (on-campus or remote) that they have in the spring.

Fall housing applications opened on March 15 and residence hall move-in will be done by appointment that will begin in mid-June.