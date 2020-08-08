DPD is distributing school supplies to families in need on Saturday

The Back to School Caravan event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in Denver.

DENVER — Families in need will have an opportunity to get free school supplies Saturday morning at a distribution event hosted by the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The Denver Police Back to School Caravan will feature a bus packed with supplies to distribute to Denver students in need. Officers plan to hand out a total of 2,400 backpacks filled with supplies while they last at four locations:

Far Northeast Denver: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5141 N. Chambers Rd., 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

East Denver: 1300 block of North Xenia Street, 11:15 a.m. to noon

West Denver: Cheltenham Elementary School, 1580 N. Julian St., 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Southwest Denver: Four Winds-Cuatro Vientos Park, 3800 W. Alameda Ave., 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

DPD said that no registration or qualifications are required. They ask attendees to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

The event is also sponsored by Kroenke Sports and Alpine Bank. DPD said this is the fifth year it has partnered with companies to distribute the backpacks and supplies.

School districts across the state are working to determine what learning will look like as they return this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver Public Schools pushed back its start date to Aug. 24. DPS students will start the school year with remote learning and won't return to in-person learning until Oct. 16 at the earliest.

Other school districts also plan to start remotely, including Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, and Boulder Valley School District.