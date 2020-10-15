Ranked: The top 25 public elementary schools in the Denver area for 2021

Now more than ever, schools are challenged to keep students, particularly elementary school students, engaged via virtual learning.

DENVER — Students across Colorado are faced with new ways of learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues into the fall.

Now more than ever, schools are challenged to keep students, particularly elementary school students, engaged via virtual learning.

This week, Pittsburgh-based research and review site Niche releases its rankings of schools across the U.S. The seventh annual rankings include data on 94,710 public schools, 24,099 private schools and 11,822 school districts nationwide.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year on multiple fronts and yet people are making big life decisions, like moving somewhere new or adjusting to a different work situation. A lot of times, those changes are tied into choosing a school for their kids,” said Luke Skurman, founder and CEO at Niche, in a news release. “Especially in these uncertain times, we believe transparency is crucial. Parents and students should be able to find out what it’s really like to attend a school before applying and enrolling."

This year, Denver Business Journal combed the rankings to determine the top 25 public elementary schools in the Denver area. Niche includes Boulder-area schools in its "Denver area" list, and charter and magnet schools are represented as well as traditional elementary schools.