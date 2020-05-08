DPS to provide Wednesday update on fall learning plans

Superintendent Susana Cordova will provide an overview of updates for the new school year at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — The superintendent of the Denver Public Schools (DPS) will provide an update on the district's fall plans at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When the briefing with Superintendent Susana Cordova starts, you'll be able to watch it live inside this article, through the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

Last week, DPS, which is the state's largest school district, announced that most students will learn remotely for the entire first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means students will not return to school buildings until at least mid-October.

In a letter to parents, DPS said it would also be working to bring back small groups of students "identified as high-priority for in-person learning" as soon as Sept. 8.

High-priority students were identified as those who require special learning, students who use English as a second language and younger students in kindergarten or below.

Earlier, DPS pushed back its start date to Aug. 24 and said they would continue with remote learning until early September.

DPS' K-12 teachers will return Aug. 10 for a week of training, and then use the week of Aug. 17 to connect with students and plan for remote learning.

Aurora Public Schools also announced that students there will learn remotely for the first quarter. Jefferson County Public Schools said its students will learn remotely for at the first two weeks of the new school year.