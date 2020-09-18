Denver school board member calls for colleagues to return to in-person work along with students

A member of the Denver Board of Education feels it's time for the district's leaders to return to in-person work with their students and teachers.

DENVER, Colorado — The youngest students in the Denver Public School (DPS) district returned to in-person learning this week. As thousands more DPS students prepare to join them back on campuses across the city, a member of the school board said he feels it's time for the district's leaders to set the example and return to in-person work as well.

In a district with nearly 94,000 students, the seven members of the Denver Public School Board represent the interests and the health and wellbeing of a lot of children and their families.

"If they are required to be at school, then the board needs to be back in in-person meetings, and we need to be showing leadership," said Tay Anderson, a DPS board member.

As one of the seven directors on the board of education, Anderson said he feels the return to in-person work should apply to everyone in the district – especially its leaders.

"Our superintendent has been in the office for months now and I am grateful for her leadership," he said. "Now, it is time for the board of education, her boss, to return to work."

"It's more symbolic than it is anything else," Anderson continued. "But it's showing that we are willing to get out of our homes to make these decisions. We can't make a life or death decision for some educators over a Zoom meeting."

Like thousands of people, Anderson said he has reservations about DDPS students returning to in-person learning this month.

"Our sister districts across the metro area are having COVID outbreaks," he said. "If I had it my way, we wouldn't be going back."

But Anderson also said there are certain things that will make him feel more confident about the return to in-person learning.

One of those is having feet on the ground when making big decisions for the district. So that is what he's doing.

"Anytime the board is having a session, focus on achievement or a school board meeting – I will be in this building because I believe that folks should know where their school board members are at," he said.

Fellow board member and president of the board of education Dr. Carrie Olson said she agrees with Anderson, and joined him in his return to in-person work this week.

But she also said the district is prioritizing the safe return of students, teachers and school leaders above all else.

Grateful to our Board President Dr. Carrie Olson in joining me at tonight’s board meeting as we both return in-person. — Director Tay Anderson (@DirectorTay) September 14, 2020

Anderson said he is hoping his other colleagues will respond to the challenge as well.

"This is not a 'Tay versus the board of education' thing," Anderson said. "This is simply saying, colleagues – our doors are open for our students, let's open our doors for our board meetings. That's it."

Olson said Thursday she hasn't heard any of their fellow DPS board members object to Anderson's challenge to return to in-person work by the time DPS students have returned to class.

She said they are working on a plan to revive in-person board meetings without making more work for staff or exposing the Emily Griffith Campus downtown to undue risk.