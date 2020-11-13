Douglas County School District announces move to all-remote learning after Thanksgiving break

The Douglas County School District said the switch to all-remote learning starts on Monday, Nov. 30.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) is the latest in Colorado to transition to all-remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to its website, the district will switch to all-remote after Thanksgiving break. Classes will resume online on Monday, Nov. 30.

The district said as of Thursday, nearly 5,000 students and staff members are in quarantine and 13 schools have been placed in remote learning status.

"... it appears those numbers will continue to rise in the coming days," Interim Superintendent Corey Wise wrote. "This is creating a significant staffing shortage for in-person learning that can no longer be overcome."

Wise said the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 during December before making decisions about the second semester, which starts on Jan. 4 for teachers and Jan. 5 for students.

The last day of in-person learning for DCSD elementary schools will be on Nov. 19.

Middle and high schoolers will follow their cohort schedule the week of Nov. 16 with Wednesday, Nov. 18 as the last day of in-person learning for the semester.

Schools that have already switched to remote learning due to quarantines will stay that way through winter break, according to the district.

Other districts throughout the state have already made the switch to all remote, including Denver Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District.

See a full list at the link below.