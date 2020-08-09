DPS superintendent to update district's plans

Susana Cordova will speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday and provide an overview of the district's response to coronavirus.

DENVER — The superintendent of Denver Public Schools (DPS) will provide an update Tuesday morning on the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susana Cordova has been providing weekly updates and will speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday about the district's latest plans.

DPS began the new school year on Aug. 24 with remote learning for everyone after pushing its start date back a week. They plan to continue the virtual learning for most students through the end of the first quarter, which is in mid-October.

Last week, Cordova announced that the district had a new dashboard of data that would help officials decide when it's appropriate to return to in-person learning.

The dashboard uses a color-coded system compared to a stoplight, using green, yellow and red colors to track the progress of three different kinds of data points:

1. The number of positive cases per 100,000 people in Denver County in the past 14 days.

2. The rates of increase or decrease in case numbers per 100,000 people in Denver County in the past 14 days.

3. The percent of positive COVID tests in Denver County (positivity rate).

DPS said the color-coded dashboard will not dictate decisions about returning to in-person learning, but rather, help guide the decision-making process.

Cordova also said last week that following Labor Day schools would have the option to begin hosting remote learning centers that offer in-person support to students for some students.

Priority groups for returning back to school include students who need reliable internet, have disabilities, speak English as a second language, and who are younger.