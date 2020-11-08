DPS to provide update regarding fall plans

The state's largest school district plans to hold a weekly briefing to keep everyone updated on their plans for the new school year.

DENVER — Moving forward the Denver Public Schools District (DPS) plans to host weekly briefings to provide overviews of their plans for the new school year.

Superintendent Susana Cordova will provide an update at 11 a.m Tuesday.

Tuesday's briefing comes just a day after the district's K-12 teachers returned for a week of training. Next week they'll connect with students and plan for remote learning ahead of the Aug. 24 start date.

DPS was supposed to start earlier but pushed back their start date and announced plan for remote learning through the entire first quarter for most students. That means most students won't return to classrooms until mid-October at the earliest.

In a letter to parents, DPS said it's working to bring back small groups of students "identified as high-priority for in-person learning" as soon as Sept. 8.

High-priority students were identified as those who require special learning, students who use English as a second language and younger students in kindergarten or below. Cordova said last week that plans for that had not yet been finalized.

She also that they're looking into creating learning centers where students would be able to do remote learning from inside school buildings. It's something that the Adams 12 School District already has in the works and Cordova said her district was talking with officials from that district about their plans.

DPS launched its now weekly briefings last week when Cordova outlines the district's top five safety priorities, which she called the DPS Five.